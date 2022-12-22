Syngenta FC's generous donations to Strathcarron Hospice
Generous members of a community football club have shown their support with generous Christmas giving to Strathcarron Hospice.
Players and their families from Syngenta FC based in Grangemouth donated non-perishable food items and took part in a “bring £1 to training” initiative which paid for all the fresh food used in the Fankerton hospice in one day.
Along with the one day’s worth of food, a further 34 hampers were recently presented to hospice staff.
The youngsters from the 2007 squad also donated 23 toys and presents to be handed out to any children visiting loved ones in the hospice on Christmas Day.
A spokesperson for the club said: “The donations come from all members – from the junior academy through to our walking football and our pan disability team. Also thanks go to Tesco Bo’ness, Kerrie’s coffee shop in Grangemouth and Sajid from Newtown Post Office in Bo’ness for all your help and donations.”