Players and their families from Syngenta FC based in Grangemouth donated non-perishable food items and took part in a “bring £1 to training” initiative which paid for all the fresh food used in the Fankerton hospice in one day.

Along with the one day’s worth of food, a further 34 hampers were recently presented to hospice staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters from the 2007 squad also donated 23 toys and presents to be handed out to any children visiting loved ones in the hospice on Christmas Day.

Syngenta Juveniles hand over gifts to Strathcarron Hospice