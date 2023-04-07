Around 40 apple, pear, plum, cherry and damson trees have been planted at Hawthorn Bank as part of a project supported by award-winning housebuilder Cala Homes (East).

Members of the community, Rotary Club and Queensferry Primary School helped bring the vision to life earlier this month, when dozens of volunteers pitched in to transform a previously derelict piece of land into a space for locals to enjoy.

The project – which was supported by environmental group GreenFerry and landscapers Land Technology – will bring people in the area together through a number of activities, including community picking days when the trees produce their first fruits in the coming years.

Neil McKinley and Fiona Chandler had a lot of helping hands locally to plant up the community orchard.

Philip Hogg, Cala Homes (East) sales and marketing director, said: “We are delighted to introduce this community orchard to what is already one of Scotland’s most beautiful towns and tight-knit communities.

“South Queensferry is renowned for its people-led initiatives and we were thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with local organisations and volunteers to help transform a previously unused piece of land into a fantastic resource for locals to enjoy for years to come.

“This orchard will not only act as a key focal point and gathering space for members of the community, but also brings a significant environmental benefit by increasing access to healthy, organic fruit and providing the perfect habitat for wildlife to thrive.”

Fiona Chandler, GreenFerry chairwoman, said: “To plant an orchard in just one day is an excellent achievement and we are absolutely delighted with the outcome.

GreenFerry volunteers mucked in to get the trees planted.

“The community will benefit immensely from this project and there has already been a great deal of positive comments.

“One local even said it was the best community environmental project the area has seen in quite some time and we are incredibly proud to be part of that.”

Colin Smith, managing director of Land Technology, worked with Cala Homes (East) and GreenFerry on the project.

He said: “The whole project was greatly uplifting for our team and we are proud to have helped create this wonderful resource for the community which will be utilised for years to come.”

As well as contributing towards building the orchard, Cala Homes (East) also provided additional help to restore a footpath in the neighbouring public garden space.

Philip added: “Ensuring walkways are accessible and easy to use is one of the best ways to encourage local people to venture out and enjoy the nearby amenities and we are proud to be able to contribute to that.”

