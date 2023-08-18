News you can trust since 1845
Sweet Harmony: Make sweet music with this Larbert-based barbershop chorus

The Stenhousemuir sweetie factory may be long gone but Sweet Harmony Barbershop Chorus is still going strong, a mere penny-caramel’s throw from where McCowans used to be.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

This season’s rehearsals begin on Monday, September 4 at 7pm in Larbert East Church small hall.

And if you would like to give it a try, the group is currently recruiting new members.

Anyone who wants to have a go at singing some of the old songs in the barbershop style, can call Dave on 07767 803 969 or come along and hear what it’s all about.

You don’t need to be able to read music because they have teaching tracks and there’s even a cuppa at half time – so to find out if you’re a tenor, lead, baritone or bass why not go along.

The organisers say you can enjoy the health benefits of singing and help them raise money for local charities, too.

