This season’s rehearsals begin on Monday, September 4 at 7pm in Larbert East Church small hall.

And if you would like to give it a try, the group is currently recruiting new members.

Anyone who wants to have a go at singing some of the old songs in the barbershop style, can call Dave on 07767 803 969 or come along and hear what it’s all about.

You don’t need to be able to read music because they have teaching tracks and there’s even a cuppa at half time – so to find out if you’re a tenor, lead, baritone or bass why not go along.