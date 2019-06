Traffic on the M9 was temporarily stalled this afternoon as a result of some swans wandering onto the motorway.

Police shut one lane near the Kelpies at around 3.30pm while they tried to rescue the wayward birds and usher them to safety.

Traffic Scotland confirmed on their Twitter page that the swans have now gone and the lane has reopened.

An SSPCA spokeswoman confirmed the charity had also attended the incident and that the birds had been safely rescued.