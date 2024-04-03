Swan lake: Residents raise safety concerns over flocks of birds attracted by flooded park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of householders living near Falkirk’s Victoria Park have raised serious concerns over the flooding in the park.
They say the unwanted natural water feature which rainfall creates is leading to an influx of large numbers of birds, including swans, gathering and causing chaos at the site.
One resident said: “The situation a few months back was dire with the flooding but recently it has got more serious. Swans and ducks are leaving their mess all along the path and elsewhere.
"I saw the swans up at the playground area earlier on. It’s ridiculous, given there are children about and the mess they leave behind is detrimental to health and a serious hazard.”
Another nearby householder said: “I'm scared the swans will wander along the main Thornhill Road and cause dangerous problems for motorists, as this is a busy road for traffic."
When the Falkirk Herald photographer visited the park to take pictures of the “pond” he counted at least 40 swans gathered in the area.
Falkirk Council say the health risk is “generally low” from swan and duck excrement and it is also looking to do something about the flooding issue in the park which is attracting the birds in the first place.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the flooding issue at Victoria Park, attributed to extended heavy rainfall and a failed drainage system.
“We hope to be able to remove the water this month with some improvement in the weather. This will also allow us the opportunity to examine the soil structure and look at a longer-term solution.
“Waterfowl who have taken up residence are expected to disperse naturally as flooding recedes and we urge against bird feeding to help this process. The risk is generally low for healthy adults from swan and duck faeces and the specific risk at Victoria Park is no greater than any other site where waterfowl can be found.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.