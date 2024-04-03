Swan lake: Residents raise safety concerns over flocks of birds attracted by flooded park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of householders living near Falkirk’s Victoria Park have raised serious concerns over the flooding in the park.

They say the unwanted natural water feature which rainfall creates is leading to an influx of large numbers of birds, including swans, gathering and causing chaos at the site.

One resident said: “The situation a few months back was dire with the flooding but recently it has got more serious. Swans and ducks are leaving their mess all along the path and elsewhere.

Residents have been complaining about the flooded public park bringing flocks of Swans to the area (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I saw the swans up at the playground area earlier on. It’s ridiculous, given there are children about and the mess they leave behind is detrimental to health and a serious hazard.”

Another nearby householder said: “I'm scared the swans will wander along the main Thornhill Road and cause dangerous problems for motorists, as this is a busy road for traffic."

When the Falkirk Herald photographer visited the park to take pictures of the “pond” he counted at least 40 swans gathered in the area.

Falkirk Council say the health risk is “generally low” from swan and duck excrement and it is also looking to do something about the flooding issue in the park which is attracting the birds in the first place.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the flooding issue at Victoria Park, attributed to extended heavy rainfall and a failed drainage system.

“We hope to be able to remove the water this month with some improvement in the weather. This will also allow us the opportunity to examine the soil structure and look at a longer-term solution.