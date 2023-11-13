Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former deputy CEO of Eczema Outreach Support, Suzi Holland, is stepping up to lead the team.

Suzi joined three years ago as head of services and is delighted to be the new CEO.

EOS was founded in 2011 as a Scottish charity to support families coping with eczema and has grown to a UK-wide organisation, with 4000 family members and a staff of 13. It is the only charity dedicated to helping children and young people with eczema and their families and offers one-to-one support, organises events and advocates for the rights of young people with eczema.

Suzi Holland is stepping up to lead the Linlithgow charity.

Suzi comes with a wealth of experience, having previously worked at Parkinson’s UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and Centrepoint, the youth homelessness charity.

She said: “I’m really excited to be leading EOS. After three years with the charity, I understand how we operate and have ideas to improve. We are developing a new strategy and I want to put young people right at the heart of this and to give them even more of a say in our future.

“In my family life and professionally it felt like the right time to step up and lead EOS. My children are a bit older and I’ve learned a lot about dermatology and eczema in my three years as head of services and then deputy CEO.”

Suzi lives in Edinburgh with her husband Jamie and sons Arthur (7) and Hector (4). Passionate about working in the third sector, she started volunteering before taking roles in fundraising and volunteer management with various charities.

Suzi added: “EOS has changed beyond recognition since the Covid pandemic, moving many services online and seeing more young people struggling with the mental impact of having eczema.

“We are unique in that we are the only UK charity dedicated to helping children and young people with eczema and their families. We have a great team of staff, board members and volunteers and I can’t wait to see where EOS goes in the coming years.”

Judy Williamson, vice chair of the board of EOS, welcomed Suzi into the role.