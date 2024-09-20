Surveys now live for residents to give their views on Falkirk Council's new leisure facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have been invited to give online feedback on the proposals for new sport and leisure facilities in Bo'ness, Denny, and the Braes.

Earlier this year, the council approved a new approach to sport and leisure provision that will see major investment in new facilities in the three locations.

In Bo’ness £3.5 million will be invested in a new community sport and leisure wing at Bo’ness Academy, while the Braes will see a new facility either built in the grounds of Braes High School or as an extension to the school and in Denny new facilities will either be built in Denny Town Centre or at Denny High School.

The surveys – one for each proposal - provide individuals, community groups and sports organisations with the opportunity to review designs and artist’s impressions before answering a series of questions about the proposals.

An artist's impression of one of the options proposed for Braes High School (Picture: Submitted)

Feedback will be a key part of the decision-making process, alongside budgetary and logistical considerations, and will be incorporated into future reports to the Executive.

In addition to the surveys, a series of in-person events have been organised to provide an opportunity to discuss the proposals directly with council officers.

An event took place in Bo’ness Academy earlier in the month, with over 40 people in attendance.

Further events are scheduled to take place from 6pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 25 at Braes High School and on Wednesday, October 2 at Denny High School.

Visit the website to take part in the survey and get more information.