Survey shows residents give the thumbs up for Forth Valley LGBTQ+ Pride event

The planning stages of a Forth Valley LGBTQ+ Pride event have stepped up a gear after an initial survey got a positive response.

Almost 300 people have filled out a survey from Creative Stirling, LGBT Youth Scotland and the University of Stirling, to help shape what will be the inaugural Forth Valley pride event.

It is hoped the area will see a program of Pride events in 2024, based on the results of the consultation.

The responses, which saw a great response from Falkirk and Stirling, were overwhelmingly in favour of an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Forth Valley and the information gathered will be used to shape the event.

The initial response to the proposed Forth Valley LGBTQ+ event has been positive (Picture: Michael Dodge)

Participants said they were delighted to see this initiative being explored in Forth Valley and others highlighted the need for more events like this.

When asked where an event should be held, most respondents said they would like to see events in Stirling city centre itself during the summer months.

Sam Green, Creative Stirling community engagement officer, said: “The response to the Forth Valley Pride consultation has been incredible. We are so thrilled to see

over 90 per cent of the nearly three hundred responses voting in favour of Forth Valley Pride and we are excited for what this could bring to the area.

"The feedback shows that this could be something real, and that it is something people are passionate about. It is important for us that local people’s voices are heard,

that their choices are at the fore front of any plans, and that the event is inclusive, fun, and safe for everyone.

"From here, we are keen to support a group of residents from Forth Valley to take these plans forward. If you would like to see a Pride event happen in this area, we encourage you to get involved.”

Evelyn Tweed, MSP for Stirling, added: “The results of this survey are strong evidence of demand for a Pride event in Forth Valley. It’s great to see such enthusiasm

from people across the Forth Valley area.