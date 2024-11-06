Survey findings: Grangemouth chugs slowly onward towards passenger rail station in town
The online survey, which was conducted earlier in the year, was carried out by Stantec UK Ltd on behalf of Falkirk Council, seeking to establish an evidence base and strategic framework within which future transport investment proposals can be developed.
In accordance with the Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG), the first step involved finding if there was a good “case for change”.
This meant establishing the transport problems experienced by those who live in Grangemouth or travel to the town.
The online survey allows the council to obtain a “full understanding of local travel behaviour” and any problems associated with these journeys.
Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council stated: “This is the next phase of the STAG report which we believe should be a step towards delivery of not only a railway station but widespread public transport improvements in Grangemouth.”
Over a three-week period, from March 19 to April 9, a total of 252 surveys were completed and found train was by far the most popular method of travel for longer distance journeys to both Edinburg and Glasgow despite the town not being directly served by rail.
As well as the online survey, a public drop-in event was held on March 19 in Grangemouth Town Hall where a number of attendees stated they thought a new rail station in Grangemouth would significantly improve public transport connectivity to and from the town.