Survey claims almost half of Falkirk Council residents say their homes are cold

Almost half of the Falkirk Council residents who took part in a recent survey stated their homes were usually cold.

According to the survey, carried out by Scottish energy advice social enterprise organisation Changework, 49 per cent of Falkirk Council residents say their home is usually or always cold, or not as warm as they would like, while 40 per cent admitted they have had to make cutbacks to enable them to afford paying their energy bills

Around nine per cent stated they had not been able to pay their energy bills.

Changeworks revealed how a range of energy advice and energy efficiency measures such as insulation – delivered across social housing, rented and privately owned homes – made a real difference to householders, including those in Falkirk.

As winter approaches around half of Falkirk Council residents say their homes are usually cold or not as warm as they would like (Picture: Submitted)

The organisation stated many households, including those in Falkirk, faced the financial burden of heating their homes while minimising the environmental impact associated with many current heating technologies such as gas boilers.

Changeworks claims, across the Falkirk area, 91 per cent of residents admitted the increase in the cost of energy bills led them to think differently about how they use energy in their home.

Josiah Lockhart, chief executive of Changeworks, said: “As the findings show, a lot of people in Falkirk are struggling to adequately heat their homes. They are also all too aware of the climate crisis, and the responsibility each of us has to do our bit to reduce our impact.

“We will continue to innovate and work across sectors to develop the business models that we know can deliver affordable warmth for all.”

