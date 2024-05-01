Surprise inspection finds Falkirk Council's home care service to be 'very good'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The services’ three locality teams in central, east, and west Falkirk were assessed against the quality of their leadership, support offered, and planning processes.
Receiving a grade 5 in every area inspected, the service – which provides home care to around 300 people in the Falkirk area – has now earned an official “very good” rating.
Gail Woodcock, chief officer of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’m pleased the expertise and hard work of our dedicated staff has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate.
“I’d like to thank people supported by the service, and their relatives, for sharing their feedback with us and the Inspectorate teams. It’s encouraging to know where we’re getting it right, and for colleagues to hear the impact of their efforts on people’s lives.”
The unannounced inspection of the Council’s care at home teams marked the quality of care against the regulator’s six-point scale – with the set of grade 5s received indicating major strengths and very few areas for improvement.
Reviewing the support provided, the Inspectorate identified “a strong focus” on reablement across the service, helping everyone who receives care to live as independently as possible with the help of care staff.
The Inspectorate also noted the strong links with other local services, helping people to access the equipment they need or to get involved with social clubs and groups in the community.
Between March 5 and March 12, the regulator interviewed 31 people receiving support at home and 19 of their relatives to ask about the quality of care. The Inspectorate found that people liked their care staff and were happy with way support is delivered.
Describing the value of the support offered, one resident told the Inspectorate: “I am thrilled, it has made our lives so much better, the staff are amazing.”
Another service user added: “They have a laugh and a joke with me, it cheers me up – I can't praise them enough.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.