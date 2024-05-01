Surprise inspection finds Falkirk Council's home care service to be 'very good'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The services’ three locality teams in central, east, and west Falkirk were assessed against the quality of their leadership, support offered, and planning processes.

Receiving a grade 5 in every area inspected, the service – which provides home care to around 300 people in the Falkirk area – has now earned an official “very good” rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gail Woodcock, chief officer of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’m pleased the expertise and hard work of our dedicated staff has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate.

The Care Inspectorate found Falkirk Council’s Care and Support at Home Service to be 'very good' in a variety of aspects (Picture: Submitted)

“I’d like to thank people supported by the service, and their relatives, for sharing their feedback with us and the Inspectorate teams. It’s encouraging to know where we’re getting it right, and for colleagues to hear the impact of their efforts on people’s lives.”

The unannounced inspection of the Council’s care at home teams marked the quality of care against the regulator’s six-point scale – with the set of grade 5s received indicating major strengths and very few areas for improvement.

Reviewing the support provided, the Inspectorate identified “a strong focus” on reablement across the service, helping everyone who receives care to live as independently as possible with the help of care staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inspectorate also noted the strong links with other local services, helping people to access the equipment they need or to get involved with social clubs and groups in the community.

Between March 5 and March 12, the regulator interviewed 31 people receiving support at home and 19 of their relatives to ask about the quality of care. The Inspectorate found that people liked their care staff and were happy with way support is delivered.

Describing the value of the support offered, one resident told the Inspectorate: “I am thrilled, it has made our lives so much better, the staff are amazing.”