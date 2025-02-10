Support service expands to offer food parcels to its tenants in Falkirk area

A support service for communities in Falkirk has expanded its services to help people struggling with the cost of living.

Wheatley Care, part of Wheatley Group, is now offering food parcels to customers in their own homes across the Falkirk area, including those in temporary accommodation, and aims to help tenants stay in their homes for longer and prevent homelessness.

The food initiative, located at the staff offices in Grangemouth, is being funded with grants from Public Health Scotland, which were given to support the health and wellbeing of people Wheatley work for.

Lyla, aged 16, was full of praise for the service, she said: “The food parcel was really good, and I was able to use everything in it.”

Wheately Care has now expanded to offer food parcels to people in the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

Meanwhile, Ross, 47, was able to ask for help and the staff delivered a parcel the following day.

He said: "I was amazed at the quality of food provided. I was asked for my likes and dislikes. I liked everything I received.”

Referrals come in through Wheatley’s staff based in the service, with the food parcels provided on an “as needed” basis.

Emma Thomson, head of care at the service, said: “It’s taken months of hard work by our staff to get our food service up and running. Members of the team completed their level 2 Food Safety course to comply with the regulations of storing and receiving food.

“The food parcels are made up at our offices in Grangemouth and these are then delivered to those who need them in the Falkirk area. We will soon be including recipe cards to coincide with the food given.

“We wanted to further support the people we work for and take the pressure off the local food banks as so many people rely on them.”

Alongside food, feminine hygiene and oral health products are available and fresh produce will soon be offered in the parcels.

Wheatley Care provides homes and services to over 210,000 people in 19 local authority areas across Scotland. Locally, through Loretto Housing – which is part of the Wheately Group – it provides support and assistance to overt 2700 homes in Falkirk and the surrounding area.