Team Jak was founded by an inspirational teenager, Jak Trueman, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer which claimed his life five months later, aged just 15.

While he was undergoing treatment, Jak saw a need for emotional, practical and social support for families on a similar cancer journey.

He remained strong and positive throughout his illness and showed extraordinary courage, raising nearly £100,000 for various cancer charities.

Team Jak caters for young cancer patients and their families across Scotland, including a den in West Lothian located in Livingston.

Jak wanted to create a legacy and, six days before he died, he unveiled plans to support other young people in similar circumstances.

He called his charity Team Jak and asked his mum, Allison, its chief executive, to create Jak’s Den – a purpose-built facility where young cancer patients, those with related illnesses, along with families and friends, could escape from the traumas of treatment and have fun in a clean, safe environment.

The charity now has “dens” in Livingston and Aberdeen, with “pop-up” facilities in Glasgow, Fife, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Hazel McLinden, Team Jak’s operations director, said: “Childhood cancer can be incredibly isolating and having a space where you can spend time with others who understand what you are going through is invaluable for our families.

“We provide bespoke support and build our programmes and activities around what our children, young people and families tell us they want and need. We run specific sessions for under fives, teens and parents and carers.

“We have a bespoke ‘Bag of Worries’ programme to help children, either warriors (those with a cancer diagnosis) or siblings to better understand their feelings.”

Hazel said “Jak’s Sacks” are also delivered to children upon diagnosis and events, such as breakfast with Santa, are organised throughout the year. Events and sessions are also held specifically for their “Angel” families, where a child has sadly died. They ensure a child is always remembered on their birthday and the anniversary of their death.

Hazel said they can’t do any of this without backing from supporters.

She added: “Team Jak is very grateful to Allied Vehicles Charitable Trust for such a generous donation.

“Team Jak provides emotional, social and practical support to children and young people with cancer, their family and friends and those bereaved.

“We currently support nearly 400 families across Scotland and can only do that with donations like this – £750 helps us to provide Jaks Saks to 16 children upon diagnosis, giving them much needed support in hospital.”

David Facenna, Allied Vehicles Corporate Culture Director, said: “This charity was suggested by a staff member whose friend had lost a child to cancer and was supported by the Team Jak Foundation.