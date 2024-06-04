Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A breast cancer survivor is asking women to donate old bras to help raise funds for charity.

Teacher Hayley Richards was only 30 when she found a lump in her breast in September 2020. With the country still in the grip of the Covid pandemic, she went to her GP who immediately referred her to the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Very quickly it was confirmed that she did have breast cancer and she began a rigorous course of treatment.

Hayley, from Grangemouth, said: “I had six rounds of chemo and a lumpectomy, as well as my lymph nodes removed. Then I had 19 rounds of radiotherapy.

Hayley Richards who is a breast cancer survivor and support of Bracrafts charity. Pic: Contributed

"I still am on medication and get regular check ups but I’m back at work now.”

A business education teacher at Portobello High School in Edinburgh, Hayley always got involved in the breast cancer charity Wear it Pink day which charity Breast Cancer Now organises. But now she is even more aware of how much more research and raising awareness needs to be done.

She is organising an event in the Oxgang Hotel, Grangemouth on November 2 to raise funds for breast cancer charities, having had two previous events.

Her latest enterprise is to link up with a charity which turns unwanted bras into craft items to raise funds for charities, including Breast Cancer Now and In the Pink Breast Cancer Support.

Hayley Richards as a child with her aunt Kirsty Fairclough, who died aged 46 from breast cancer. Pic: Contributed

Hayley has recently put a box in the waiting room at FVRH’s oncology department and hopes that patients, staff and visitors will drop off unwanted items.

Once donated, they will be turned into craft items, including dolls, cards and mementoes by an army of crafters, including local woman Angela Finnegan from Bonnybridge.

If the bra is not suitable for crafting it gets forwarded to Against Breast Cancer who get paid £700 per tonne of bras collected, to fund vital research to improve detection, treatment, and increase survival after breast cancer diagnosis.

Celebrities Lorraine Kelly and Lisa Snowdon have donated bras which will be used to make items for a Celeb-bra-ty auction to raise funds with the hope more will donate.

Having lost an aunt several years ago to breast cancer – Kirsty Fairclough was only 46 when she died – Hayley wants people to take care of themselves and ensure they regularly check for lumps.

She added: “I want people to check themselves regularly so if they find anything it can be caught quickly.

"I’m really grateful for all the support that I’ve had so far – tickets will be on sale soon for the Oxgang Hotel event.

"We are always looking for people to donate bras but also to join the charity as crafters if they are able. All the money from the sale of these craft items is then donated to breast cancer research and support charities.”