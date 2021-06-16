Superstore cash helps Grangemouth community group pay for vital new defibrillator

The funding, from the superstore’s Bags of Help initiative, will go a long way towards paying for the defibrillator – which costs £1375 – so it can be located at Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, in Montgomery Street, Grangemouth

Scott Linton, Newlands Community Associaton chairman, said: “There are only two other defibrillators locally – one in Charlotte Dundas and one at the British Legion in Dundas Street. We still have a bit to raise before we can get the defibrillator but we are hoping local businesses can help us the shortfall.”

Beancross and Newlands Community Centre will soon have a public access defibrillator at its premises thanks to £1000 of funding from Tesco

Public access defibrillators (PADs) help people who are in cardiac arrest, but must be used as quickly as possible – for every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.

