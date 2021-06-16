Superstore cash helps Grangemouth community group pay for vital new defibrillator
A community hall will soon have a life saving public access defibrillator on its premises thanks to a £1000 cash donation from Tesco.
The funding, from the superstore’s Bags of Help initiative, will go a long way towards paying for the defibrillator – which costs £1375 – so it can be located at Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, in Montgomery Street, Grangemouth
Scott Linton, Newlands Community Associaton chairman, said: “There are only two other defibrillators locally – one in Charlotte Dundas and one at the British Legion in Dundas Street. We still have a bit to raise before we can get the defibrillator but we are hoping local businesses can help us the shortfall.”
Public access defibrillators (PADs) help people who are in cardiac arrest, but must be used as quickly as possible – for every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.