Supermarket gives Falkirk sports clubs and groups chance to access £2500 of funding
The supermarket firm introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities and help them get involved in physical activity in their local communities.
Over the past decade Aldi Scotland has supported over 650 clubs across Scotland, giving away almost £500,000, with the fund helping to improve community access to sport across the whole country.
Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund welcomes applications from all sporting organisations that meet the specified criteria and Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club is just one of the local groups to benefit from fund.
The annual cash boost allows clubs to not only upgrade training spaces and acquire new kits and equipment, it can also facilitate more participants joining the clubs.
Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, said: "As part of our commitment to making sport more accessible for all, Aldi’s Scottish Sports Fund has provided assistance to a wide range of clubs, enabling them to invest in the equipment, resources, and spaces they need to thrive.
“We are proud to continue our support of sports clubs across Scotland and help them make a lasting impact on their communities. The response we receive every year is overwhelming, and we are looking forward to seeing even more clubs apply in 2025.
"I encourage all sports clubs in Central Scotland to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and apply for funding.”
Falkirk sports clubs now have until Sunday, April 13 to apply for funding.
One applicant will be selected to receive £2500 of funding, two applicants will each receive £1000 of funding and several other applicants will each receive £500 of funding.
The Aldi Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation in Scotland that meets the application criteria.
All applications will be considered by the Aldi judging panel and entrants will be notified of the outcome of their funding application within six weeks from their region’s deadline.
Visit the website for more information on how to apply.