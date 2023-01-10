Supermarket giant looking for green light to fuelling stations at its two Falkirk area depots
Asda has applied to the local authority for permission to construct fuelling stations at its two distribution depot sites in the Falkirk area.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:00pm
The applications – lodged on December 19 last year and validated on Thursday, January 5 – look to install storage tanks and associated vehicle fuelling stations and parking at Falkirk Asda Distribution Centre (ADC), in Abbots Road, Falkirk and Grangemouth ADC, in Earls Road, Grangemouth.
Both applications are listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.