SUP in the Sky: Fundraising through a special experience as Falkirk Wheel turns 20

Scottish Canals in conjunction with Glasgow Paddleboarders Co hosted a SUP in the Sky event in the evening following the day’s Revolution Festival.

Two groups of paddlers entered each of The Falkirk Wheel’s gondolas, spun round for a half rotation, enjoyed a paddle and then re-entered the gondola to complete their rotation.

The event was organised to mark the Wheel’s 20th birthday and the 200th anniversary of the Union Canal.

While enjoying their spin, participants were also helping to fundraise as a percentage of their ticket price was donated to charity Cash for Kids.

SUP in the Sky The event took place on Saturday evening after the Revolution Festival.

SUP in the Sky It was held as part of the anniversary celebrations.

SUP in the Sky Paddleboarders taking part in SUP in the Sky on the Falkirk Wheel.

SUP in the Sky Paddleboarders of all ages took part.