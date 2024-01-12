'Sunshine Saturday' was a trailblazing record breaker for Falkirk travel agent

One of the busiest holiday booking days of the year – known as“Sunshine Saturday” – has resulted in a record-breaking performance for Barrhead Travel.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After consecutive record-breaking weeks in 2023, the travel agents, which has a branch on Falkirk High Street, has reported the first Saturday of January – informally known as “Sunshine Saturday” by the travel industry – has proved to be the best day ever for the company in terms of sales, with bookings up by 20 percent for the week compared with last year.

Summer 2024 has been the most popular booking season as families look to lock-in school holiday dates. As well as the usual family favourites such as Tenerife, Mallorca, and Turkey, long haul destinations such as Canada, Dubai and Barbados have been among the top places booked so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cruise continues to appeal to Barrhead Travel’s customers with departures from Southampton and Miami coming in as the most popular ports.

'Sunshine Saturday' was a record breaker for the Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Jacqueline Dobson, Barrhead Travel president, said: “We’re only one week into January but it is clear that people have got one thing on their mind this year – booking holidays.

“Since we returned on January 2, phones have been ringing non-stop and footfall in-store has been high. I’m delighted to report that our first week has also seen a new record-breaking sales day with Sunshine Saturday outperforming all our record days last year.