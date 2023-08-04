News you can trust since 1845
Sunday Parking confusion update:: Firm responds to motorist's claims about Falkirk car park

The firm responsible for operating Callendar Square multi-storey car park has responded to complaints regarding the unclear guidance on whether it is free to leave your car there on a Sunday or not.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

A visiting motorist who was led to believe parking was free at the car park, just off Falkirk’s Kerse Lane, on a Sunday – from information on a shopping centre’s website – was shocked when she later received a £100 fine from Blyth-based company Parkingeye Ltd responsible for the car park.

Now the motorist from Livingston, who does not want to be named, believes the misleading information on the Callendar Shopping centre website regarding the Callendar Square car park, just off Kerse Lane, may be a deliberate ploy to coin in cash.

She said: "I don’t know if they are deliberately trying to catch people out with this,” she said. “I would be interested to see how much money they are making out of people.”

There was some confusion as to motorists had to pay or not to park at the Callendar Square facility on a Sunday (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The Falkirk Herald logged onto the Callendar Square car park website and found it did indicate – in capital letters – people could park for free on Sundays.

It stated: “At Callendar Square, we have a multi-storey car park for our customers.The car park is available at a competitive rate, with FREE CAR PARKING ON SUNDAYS and is situated just next to the shopping centre."

It now appears – despite what is stated on the website – there is a charge for parking there on Sundays.

A Parkingeye spokesperson said: “The car park at Callendar Square Shopping Centre features over 100 prominent and highly-visible signs providing information on how to use the car park responsibly.

“This includes guidance on the permitted hours as well as advice that the payment kiosks are located on levels two and four, with the further option to pay by phone. Tariffs apply between 5.30am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 6am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. There is no parking permitted outside of these times.

“We would add that Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their Parking Charge Notice.

If anyone has mitigating circumstances, we would encourage them to highlight this by appealing.”

