Sun shines on Bonnybridge Gala and Queen Madison

There was plenty fun in the sun for everyone involved with Bonnybridge Gala Day on Saturday.

The crowds turned out in numbers to cheer all those in the parade as it made its way from Anderson Park to Duncan Stewart Memorial Park or Jenny’s Park as it is best known to locals.

Star of the show was this year’s queen, St Joseph’s Primary School pupil Madison McCormack, who was crowned by Leigh Gillies.

Dowager Queen Stephanie Cameron, along with her Lady in Waiting Sophie Haldane and Maid of Honour Jaye Lehardy, also had a part to play.

The full retinue was: Queen – Madison McCormack; Maid of Honour – Leigha Barbour; Lady in Waiting – Sara Haldane; Herald – Eryn Jack; Courtier – Ethan Gray; Page Boy – Alistair Turpie; Queen’s Guard – Matthew Dempster, Xander Noble, Riley Edwards, Johnny Carey; Flower Girls – Isabella Gallagher, Leia McFeat, Lauryn Watson, Lucie Gillion; Queen Fairy – Ciara Watson; Fairies – Isabella O’Hara, Sophie McQuillan, Jaymee-Leigh McGuckin, Flora Wallace, Lily Skye MacDonald, Leona Jeffrey.

After the crowing, there was lots of activities and this year the emphasise was on families getting active to enjoy themselves. Attractions included inflatables, a climbing wall, pony rides and soft play.

Once again there was Provost William Buchanan’s ‘Welly Wanging’ competition with the winner able to walk away with £1000 if they broke the distance record set for a man or a woman ... but no-one did.

