Sun shines for Cyrenians fete in Falkirk’s Dollar Park

The sun and the crowds came out for this year’s summer fete organised by the Cyrenians in Falkirk.

Held in the walled garden of Dollar Park, which the charity was involved in helping to restore, it included games and crafts for children, stalls and musical performances.

Sue Bytheway, Cyrenians peer mentor project lead, said: “Our summer fete is an excellent opportunity for us to meet members of our community and share what we do here in Dollar Park.”

The charity supports those excluded from family, home, work or community and delivers solutions for homelessness. It is setting up its base in the recently renovated Arnotdale House in Dollar Park.