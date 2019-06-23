Sun and fun galore at Grangemouth Children’s Day

Queen Erin took up her regal duties on a fabulous day of summer sunshine in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park yesterday, cheered on by crowds of admirers.
Grangemouth Children’s Day 2019 was reckoned a fantastic success by the multitudes of people who turned out for one of the area’s big family occasions of the year.
For Erin simpson, who succeeds 2018 queen Beth Rafferty, it was a special day she will hopefully remember forever.
The Moray Primary School P6 pupil has a family tradition to uphold, because her mum Rhona was a lady-in-waiting at a previous Children’s Day - and grandad Ian also featured in the event when he was a bit younger.
Look out for picture coverage in the Falkirk Herald on Thursday coming.