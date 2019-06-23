Sun and fun galore at Grangemouth Children’s Day

Queen Erin took up her regal duties on a fabulous day of summer sunshine in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park yesterday, cheered on by crowds of admirers.

Grangemouth Children’s Day 2019 was reckoned a fantastic success by the multitudes of people who turned out for one of the area’s big family occasions of the year.

Pic by Alan Murray; 22/06/2019; Grangemouth Children's Day; Grangemouth; Zetland Park; Falkirk District; Scotland;

For Erin simpson, who succeeds 2018 queen Beth Rafferty, it was a special day she will hopefully remember forever.

The Moray Primary School P6 pupil has a family tradition to uphold, because her mum Rhona was a lady-in-waiting at a previous Children’s Day - and grandad Ian also featured in the event when he was a bit younger.

Look out for picture coverage in the Falkirk Herald on Thursday coming.