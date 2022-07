Organised by Feel Falkirk, the sports and leisure team at Falkirk Council, they include multi-sports camps, tennis coaching, badminton, gymnastics and basketball.

The basketball camps are suitable for beginners and more experienced players, and are delivered in partnership with Falkirk Fury.

Photographer Scott Louden was at Grangemouth Sports Complex this week to see these youngsters being put through their paces – and having lots of fun.

