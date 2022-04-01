Summer pilot for West Lothian recycling centre access changes

Stock photo.

Council Executive have approved plans to allow vans and trailers to use the five West Lothian community recycling centres at weekends for a six-month test period.

Vans and trailers are currently only permitted to use the sites on weekdays and must book a timeslot in advance. Weekends are the busiest times for recycling centres, and the additional waste brought by larger vehicles could increase delays.

A new booking system is being put in place to control use of the centres and prevent potential abuse by commercial vehicles and those from outside West Lothian.

Head of operational services Jim Jack said: “The six-month trial will allow us to look at the optimal service for all users. If successful, we hope a permanent scheme can be put in place to support local households who use vans and trailers for domestic purposes.”

Limits are expected to be placed on the number of visits larger vehicles can make per year, and what times they can go, in line with the measures in place in other council areas.