Summer fun in the Camelon sun for learning disability friendship agency members
The fun runs from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, July 14, at the Union Inn, Portdownie.
Lindsay Daniel, Dates ‘n’ Mates event coordinator, said: “We have an exciting fun-filled few hours where other local organisations are joining us to showcase what they do within the community.
"Groups include Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS), Go Forth and Clyde, TCV, D2 The Creative Centre, Dial-a-Journey, The Sensory Centre and Neighbourhood Networks.
"We also have lots of entertainment on the day including music by Keynotes Choir, It Takes Two, a karaoke, a silent disco and garden games."
CWAS will be providing trishaw rides up the Falkirk Wheel and back, while Go Forth and Clyde will be running canal boat trips, TCV host nature walks along the canal
and D2 The Creative Centre will be providing some art sessions throughout the afternoon.