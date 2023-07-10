News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Summer fun in the Camelon sun for learning disability friendship agency members

Learning disability dating and friendship organisation Dates ‘n’ Mates will be holding its annual mini summer festival in Camelon later this week.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST
The Dates 'n' Mates mini festival will take place at the Union Inn, in Portdownie, CamelonThe Dates 'n' Mates mini festival will take place at the Union Inn, in Portdownie, Camelon
The Dates 'n' Mates mini festival will take place at the Union Inn, in Portdownie, Camelon

The fun runs from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, July 14, at the Union Inn, Portdownie.

Lindsay Daniel, Dates ‘n’ Mates event coordinator, said: “We have an exciting fun-filled few hours where other local organisations are joining us to showcase what they do within the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Groups include Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS), Go Forth and Clyde, TCV, D2 The Creative Centre, Dial-a-Journey, The Sensory Centre and Neighbourhood Networks.

"We also have lots of entertainment on the day including music by Keynotes Choir, It Takes Two, a karaoke, a silent disco and garden games."

Most Popular

CWAS will be providing trishaw rides up the Falkirk Wheel and back, while Go Forth and Clyde will be running canal boat trips, TCV host nature walks along the canal

and D2 The Creative Centre will be providing some art sessions throughout the afternoon.