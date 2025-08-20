Summer craft fayre a hit at Brightons Village Hall ahead of open event
A recent summer craft fayre at Brightons Village Hall has been hailed a success.
The event was the first of its kind organised by the current management committee – and they hope to be able to host similar events again in future.
As well as an array of stalls for visitors to browse and refreshments, there were also free children’s activities to keep the younger family members busy.
It’s a busy time for the management committee of the village hall as they look to take over the ownership of the venue from Falkirk Council.
The building is currently one of those the council is looking to pass into community ownership as part of its ongoing Strategic Property Review.
As part of the process, the trustees are keen to hear from people in the local community about what they would like from the community hall and any support they may be able to offer.
A spokesperson for the management committee said: “The current management committee are looking into taking over the ownership of the hall if this has to go ahead.
"We are looking for people in the local community to help with this.
"It doesn’t matter how much or how little time you can commit, every little will help in some way.
"We have held two open events with good support and interest from the locals and there will be another one on Monday, September 4 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
"Anyone can come along and find out our proposals or give us your suggestions.”
There is also still space available if anyone is looking to hire the hall to run classes or organise events.
For further information visit the Brightons Village Hall or contact the secretary on 07740678752.