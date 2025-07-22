Sudden death of former Falkirk Herald depute editor

Former Falkirk Herald depute editor Martin Clark – who enjoyed a career of almost 47 years in journalism – died on Monday after suffering a heart attack at the weekend.

Latterly, prior to his retiral in March 2020, Martin had been in charge of 22 Scottish weekly newspapers, covering titles from Fraserburgh in the north down to Galloway in the borders, and Carrick on the west coast through to Midlothian in the east.

He described the best part of the job being meeting people from so many different backgrounds and covering their wide and varied stories, adding that he had had an incredible career in newspapers and worked with some amazing people.

Martin left Uddingston Grammar in 1973 aged 17 and took a summer job in Glasgow Evening Times/Glasgow Herald as a copy boy to gather some money before becoming a student.

Martin Clark, former Falkirk Herald depute editor, who died this week. Pic: National World

However three months turned into 18 months as he caught the reporting bug. During that time he took on extra work in his own time gaining valuable experience working alongside the reporting team at the Evening Times. He also covered football games, worked on press releases and became music columnist covering concerts in the world famous Glasgow Apollo.

Martin was offered a trainee journalist position at the Rutherglen Reformer within Scottish and Universal Newspapers. Three months later he transferred to the Wishaw Press where he worked for 26 years starting as a local community reporter and eventually becoming deputy editor.

He was also sports editor for 10 years. During that time he covered Motherwell FC as they lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991 and along the way met some of the greats in Scottish football, such as Davie Cooper, Andy Goram, Chris McCart, Tom Boyd, James McFadden and Phil O’Donnell.

He also had the opportunity to follow The Wishaw Wizard John Higgins’ rise to fame in the world of snooker from a youngster standing on a box to reach the snooker table in Wishaw’s Master Snooker Club to taking his first World Championship title at The Crucible.

Martin became deputy editor at Wishaw in 2000 but decided he needed a new challenge and in 2001 took over the helm as editor at The Lanarkshire People and helped reshape it into The Lanarkshire Extra as part of a major overhaul within the Archant newspaper group.

In 2007 Archant’s Scottish titles were taken over by Johnston Press which included the ‘free’ Extra newspapers along with a number of Aberdeenshire titles.

As well as heading the Lanarkshire Extra, Martin took over as editor at Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker. Over the years the titles he looked after grew to include the Cumbernauld News & Kilsyth Chronicle, and he was appointed deputy editor at the Falkirk Herald and Linlithgow Gazette splitting his week between Cumbernauld and Grangemouth offices.

Then in another reshuffle, he was appointed Editor of the Small Scottish Weeklies, looking after 22 titles across the country.

A keen sportsman, over the years he’s been involved in badminton, cricket and, in his retirement, had returned to playing hockey.

He gained his FIH international umpiring for hockey and also helped coach and mentor young umpires at Uddingston Hockey Club.

Martin is survived by his wife Gina and their daughter Fiona.