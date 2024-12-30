Success of Community Christmas meal organised by Merrilees Family Funeral Directors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family business has thanked everyone who helped them serve up a memorable Christmas for many people in the community who otherwise would have been alone.

Merrilees Family Funeral Directors organised the lunch on December 25 for the second year.

This time it was in the St Francis Xavier’s church hall in Falkirk’s Hope Street.

The well attended event saw dozens come along to enjoy a meal and friendship with many admitting they might not have seen anyone on Christmas Day if they did not have this opportunity.

All ages enjoyed the Christmas community dinner. Pic: Contributed

Samantha and Andrew Merrilees who run the undertaker business were supported by their family, friends and willing volunteers to organise the lunch.

Almost £1300 in cash was donated in advance to help cover the costs with many other businesses and individuals donating goods and their services to ensure everyone attending had a great time.

The couple were delighted by the turnout for their community Christmas meal and expressed thanks to Monsignor Allan and all the staff at St. Francis Xavier’s RC Church for providing this year’s venue.

They added: “We would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who came along to join us and enjoy their day.

Getting ready to serve up some tasty Christmas fare. Pic: Contributed

“A massive thank you to all the local people who donated items or cash, and to those who contributed through our GoFundMe page, which raised an outstanding £1295to help cover the food costs for the day. Without your contributions, the event would not have been possible.

“Thanks also to all of our volunteers who gave up there own Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to help and support the people who attending.”

There was a shout out for those who cooked the meal – chef Sean Michael Martin and his commis chef Gary, who brought his mum Yvonne along to help. They were praised for working tirelessly to serve up an “amazing meal”.

Others who contributed included: Mark at Campbells Prime Meat Ltd; Lynn at Poppy's & Petals; The Zetland Pantry; Piece of Cake by Lucía; The Auld Vic; Charlene Feyder; Clare Murray; Grace Morrison and her friend from the Camelon indoor bowl; Lizzy Ann; and Laura Anderson.

Looking forward to a lovely afternoon of good food and great company. Pic: Contributed

The Merrilees added: “It was wonderful to meet new people and to reconnect with those who attended last year. The atmosphere was fantastic, and we truly enjoyed both the preparations and the day itself. It was a welcome distraction, and many great connections were made, which we believe will continue to flourish.

“Every person who attended shared that had the event not taken place, they would have spent the entire day alone. This is precisely why we chose to host this event every year.

"We are delighted that our dinner was so well attended and continues to grow from year to year.”

They have confirmed that it is hoped this will be an annual event held in the same venue.

Ready to serve those looking forward to their community dinner on December 25. Pic: Contributed

Their fundraising will continue throughout the year and again they will set up a GoFundMe page in September to raise donations towards the running of the Christmas Day community meal and get-together.

Samantha and Andrew also set up the Scott Martin Foundation after the sudden death of her teenage son in 2021.

Last year, she said it was one of the reasons they started the community dinner as she knew only too well what it was like to have someone missing from a Christmas celebration.