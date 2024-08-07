Success for young Falkirk district dancers at the Dance World Cup 2024

Students from two local dance schools enjoyed success on the world stage at an international competition last month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 45-strong group of students from the McKechnie School of Dance were among those taking part in the recent Dance World Cup in Prague, alongside students from Stenhouse Performing Arts.s

The dedicated dancers showcased their skills in various categories including solos, duets, trios, small groups, large groups and troupes across genres such as ballet, tap, song and dance, highland, show dance, jazz and acro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their hard work and commitment paid off with the dance schools achieving remarkable success as they proudly represented Scotland on the international stage.

World Champions.

The McKechnie School of Dance students earned an impressive array of medals and accolades, including 41 gold World Championship first place medals.

Team McKechnie also achieved 19 placings in the top three; 35 in the top six and 64 in the top ten.

Nadine McKenzie Judge, principal of McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts, said: “I am so proud of my students. They work incredibly hard, spending hours practising and committing to full rehearsal schedules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dedication form the parents is equally remarkable – they drive the kids to and from practice, engaging in fundraising and even help with prop making.

Members of the McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts travelled to Prague for the 2024 Dance World Cup. (Pic: submitted)

"There were so many fabulous moments at the Dance World Cup, and I am proud of every single one of our dancers.

"Thank you to all the businesses that sponsored us and to all the parents and kids who tirelessly fundraised. Your dedication is truly inspiring.

"It’s not just about the Dance World Cup – throughout the entire dance year my students consistently show up, work hard and demonstrate great passion for what they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dance is not just about performance; it plays a vital role in our students’ everyday lives. The discipline, teamwork and confidence gained through dance benefit them far beyond the studio.

Junior Small Group Song and Dance winners from McKechnie.

"I cherish each member of my team deeply. They are the best group I could ask for.

"I have a fabulous cohort of teachers who work diligently to nurture our kids. Their dedication and love for what they do shines not only on stage but also in every aspect of supporting our students.

"Our students’ contributions, both on stage and off, make this team exceptional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Stenhouse students brought home four gold medals, five bronze medals and had 14 top ten placings and 31 top 20 placings.

Youngsters in the McKechnie children's small group ballet team.

The Dance World Cup is widely regarded as the best all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults. It brings together dancers from over 50 countries to compete in a variety of dance styles.