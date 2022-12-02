Success for three Falkirk area businesses at Scottish Italian Awards 2022

And for one family firm it marked the perfect way to celebrate their first year in business.

The best places to enjoy pizza and other Italian food were rewarded at the ceremony which took place last Sunday at the Doubletree By Hilton in Glasgow and was the ninth annual celebration of Italian food in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a hat-trick of awards for family run Ciro’s at Glenbervie who were delighted to be named Scotland’s Best Chef, as well as picking up highly recommended accolades in the Best Family Run Business and Best Restaurant in the Central Belt.

The Cirillo family from Ciro's at Glenbervie were celebrating after success at the Scottish Italian Awards 2022 - left to right, Cameron, Ciro, Nikki and Fabi.

The Cirillo family later posted on social media: “What an end to another amazing evening. Thank you so much for your kind well wishes everyone! We are absolutely delighted.”

Chianti at East Beancross Farm, near Polmont, received two highly recommended awards for Best Barista and Best Restaurant in the Central Belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Simona Minchella her Buon Appetito deli only a year ago, she was stunned to take a highly recommended award in the Best Newcomer category. Her business in Grahams Road, Falkirk, will have been open for one year next Thursday, December 8 and she is now inviting everyone to come along and join in the celebrations.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when our name was read out. It shows how much we have managed to achieve in the last 12 months. But we couldn’t have done it without the support of all our valued customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buon Appetito ready to celebrate their first anniversary and a highly recommended at the Scottish Italian Awards - owner Simona Minchella is helped by mum Gabriella and dad Bruno Minchella. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Prior to opening, Simona said: “There’s a real gap in the market when it comes to Italian food and products here - which I thought was strange given the massive Italian community in Falkirk.” And she’s found that it is not just the Italians who want to enjoy the traditional food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our antipasti boxes are very popular, as our home-cooked meals which are all cooked by me in the tiny kitchen we have. We also put in some tables so are able to offer light meals, including paninis, pasta, soup and pizza. We’ve also just got our occasional drinks licence which means that we can now offer Italian wines that we recommend.”

Buon Appetito is open from 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad