Success for Falkirk area cheerleading squad on global stage

A local cheerleading squad have enjoyed huge success at two competitions in America with two of their teams coming home as world champions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sapphire Cheer and Dance had four teams – 51 athletes – compete at the All Star World Championships in Orlando last month for the very first time.

The All Star Worlds see the best of the best cheer and dance teams from across the world compete against each other and the local teams had secured their places in the contest having won other competitions last year.

All the girls, who are aged between nine and 18, gave it their all in their respective categories and did themselves and their coaches and families proud.

The 51 athletes from Sapphire Cheer and Dance who performed at the All Star World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

All four teams made it through their first day to compete in the finals with Royalz (U18) and Cobalt (U16) both the highest scoring teams in their divisions.

After some fantastic performances in the finals, Sapphire’s Royalz and Cobalt teams retained their top spots from day one and took gold and the world champion titles.

Turquoise (U12) finished sixth from 53 teams in the youth section, while Ruby (U12) finished 18th out of 40.

A spokesperson for Sapphire said: “We are so proud of all 51 of our girls who competed and left their hearts on the floor.

Sapphire's Cobalt team secured first place in their division winning gold and the world champion title.

"They have all sacrificed so much the last few months and dedicated so much of their free time to training. It has absolutely been worth it all.

"Thank you so much to you all for your commitment to our team for giving us coaches the most amazing first experience at ASW and for your hard work and dedication.

“Massive congratulations to you all on your success we cannot wait to see what’s next.

“Thank you so much to everyone back home who supported us from their screens. The support has been absolutely phenomenal and really gave us all a massive boost to know that the whole of Falkirk and beyond were at home cheering our teams on.”

The Sapphire Royalz won gold and were named World Champions at the All Star Worlds in Orlando.

As well as the teams competing at the Allstar World Championships, Sapphire also had two teams attending The Summit – and were the only Scottish competitors to be attending both competitions.

Sapphire’s Steel (U16) and Reign (U18) competed in the prestigious competition founded by Varsity on May 1 and 2.

The 32 athletes taking part in this event were between the ages of 11 and 18.

Both teams made it through to the finals on the second day of the competition with their incredible performances on day one putting them in the top three of their divisions.

Sapphire Cheer and Dance's Ruby team were finalists at their first All Star World Championships.

And on finals day Steel secured bronze in the finals of U16 level one large division, while Reign took silver in the U18 level one division.

The Sapphire spokesperson said: “Our aim was to hit a zero deduction routine but we managed to reach beyond this.

"We had four out of four zero hit routines, both teams placed top three in the semi finals. Steel were bronze finalists and Reign silver finalists.

"We also managed to achieve perfect scores in dance technique (Reign and Steel), formations (Reign and Steel) and stunt technique (Steel).

"These teams have only competed at one other competition this season and I just can’t explain how proud, grateful and happy we are all feeling.”

Sapphire, which was established nine years ago by Ashleigh Smith and Samantha Smyth, has over 200 children and young people, aged from three to 24 years in its 38 cheer and dance teams.

The squad's Turquoise team finished sixth in the world in their division in Florida.

With the teams training hard and competing in various competitions around the UK and in Amsterdam, seven Sapphire teams gained bids to compete at prestigious competitions in Florida this year – and it’s been a busy 12 months of training and fundraising in the lead up to the recent events.

Meanwhile, another local cheerleading squad were also competing at the All Star Worlds last month.

Elite Evolution’s Afterglow team – featuring 22 youngsters between the ages of ten and 16 – displayed their hard work and talent at the global competition too.

Despite putting on an amazing performance, the team didn’t manage to make it through to the second day of the competition.

Vikki Hogg, head coach, said: “It may not have been the outcome we were hoping for but they all done incredible and even hit zero on the ASW floor.

"We are beaming with pride over the growth and determination they have shown over the last year and are Elite Evolutions first ever Allstar Worlds team.”