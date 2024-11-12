Stunning Wallace Monument photograph wins national award for Falkirk district's Kilted Photographer

The Kilted Photographer Thomas Lamont's winning photograph from The British Photography Awards 2024. (Pic: The Kilted Photographer)

A stunning image of the Wallace Monument at sunset has won a Redding photographer a national award.

Thomas Lamont – known better to many as The Kilted Photographer for his eye-catching Scottish attire while out taking photographs – brought home the People’s Choice Award for Drone at the British Photography Awards recently.

The 36-year-old’s striking photograph depicting the Stirling monument as it was lit up orange was voted the winner by members of the public at this year’s awards which were held in London earlier this month.

Thomas, who works in IT projects for the NHS, photographs Scottish castles and landscapes in his free time – and says he was “lucky” to get the winning shot.

Thomas Lamont, aka The Kilted Photographer, with his award at The British Photography Awards. (Pic: submitted)

He explained: “I’ve always had a keen interest in photography but I got my first ‘proper’ camera in around 2015.

"I started photographing landscapes and Scottish castles and like to use my photography to promote Scotland.

"I’ve gone on to learn about drone photography, which gives a whole different perspective of buildings and landscapes.

"I have entered the British Photography Awards for a couple of years in a row, but this year I nearly forgot to enter.

"It was the evening before the deadline when I submitted four entries and I didn’t think anything more of it until I received an email to say I’d been shortlisted.

"It was great to be shortlisted and invited to London.

"For each category there are two awards – one selected by the judges and the other one voted for by the public.

"It was the public who voted for my photo.

“I’ve always had a liking for the Wallace Monument. It’s a stunning building with a lot of history behind it.

"On this occasion when I was through it was lit up orange raising awareness of Batten Disease, a rare degenerative genetic disorder.

"The image has been one of the most powerful images I have taken.

"The lighting of it is perfect in orange with the orange sunset – I got lucky with the shot.

"I was speechless and shocked to win. In this day and age there’s so much of it out there as digital photography is so accessible so to have won for my drone work, and to win among all that talent is fantastic.”

However, Thomas’ win in London has not been his only awards success recently. He was also named Scottish Aerial Photographer of the Year at the Scottish Prestige Awards.

The father-of-three says he intends to continue with his photography and is already looking at adding 360 degree photography to his repertoire.

He said he’ll continue to go out when he can, exploring and promoting Scotland, providing images for those who can’t physically get out and visit the country’s castles and landscapes.

And of course, the Kilted Photographer will ensure he continues to wear the distinctive Declaration Tartan by the Tartan Artisan while he’s behind the camera.

These days he’s often accompanied by his eldest son – The Wee Kilted Photographer – while out photographing locations.