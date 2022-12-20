Student's 27 marathons in 12 months challenge in aid of Falkirk mental health charity

Maciek Welna, who is currently in his fourth year studying law at Stirling University, has set himself the goal of running 27 marathons in 12 months in aid of FDAMH, Falkirk’s Mental Health Association.

The challenge, which means he has to run a marathon distance every two weeks for a year, began on November 28 – the date he turned 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Mental health is such an important part in everyone’s life. Most of us know someone who struggles with their mental health. FDAMH is very close to my heart. My wife Siobhan works for them as a mental health and wellbeing practitioner.

Maciek Welna is running 27 marathons in a year to support FDAMH. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"It’s a fantastic charity that helps people with their mental health and wellbeing. There are so many people that struggle every day with their mental health and this charity is there to support them.

"I wanted to try and help support this great cause. I thought I would set myself a big goal which would make someone stop and listen so I decided to do 27 marathons in 12 months for my 27th year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Maciek’s challenge is even greater as he had never run a marathon distance until he completed his first one for the challenge just over a week ago.

He explained: “I started running during the first lockdown when we were only able to go outside for an hour’s exercise and I’ve never really stopped since then."I’m going to try and enter as many organised events as I can in Scotland – I think there are around four for the year and I’ll be going down to England for a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll also just be running the distance myself to get up to the 27.

"I hadn’t done a marathon before my first one the other week. I did it by myself and it took me three hours, 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m confident I can do it."