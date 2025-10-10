Stuart, 5, brings his Traintastic event idea to life for Falkirk's young train fans

A young train enthusiast is bringing his idea of ‘train fest’ to life at a community hall in the Braes.

Traintastic was the idea of young Stuart Leask so everyone could get together and play with trains – and now it’s happening at Brightons Village Hall and he hopes fellow young train fans will come and have some fun.

After taking on the running of Brightons Village Hall from Falkirk Council, the trustees have been encouraging the local community to get involved in the running of the hall and programming events.

When asked for ideas about potential events Stuart, who was four at the time, immediately suggested a ‘train fest’ for everyone to play with trains.

The 'Traintastic' play session was the idea of Stuart Leask, 5. (Pic: contributed)

The trustees thought it was a great idea from the youngster, so asked him to get it organised – and he has.

Stuart, who turned five just a fortnight ago, has planned a fun play session titled ‘Traintastic’ at the hall next weekend and he’s keen to invite all train-loving children to join in the fun.

The session, which takes place on Sunday, October 19, includes a giant wooden train track, arts and crafts, Thomas the Tank storytime, a Thomas movie, and even a souvenir.

Stuart’s mum, Amanda Leask, who is one of the hall’s trustees, has heled to create a poster and publicise the event on social media.

She said: “Stuart has been very excited about ‘his’ event. He loves trains and has planned the room layout and jobs for each of the committee members.

"I am amazed at how good he is at planning this himself, and a little nervous that I’m not actually in charge!”

Traintastic runs from 10am until noon on Sunday, October 19 and is aimed at those between the ages of four and eight. Tickets, priced £8 for a child and £2 for an accompanying adult, are available online from www.jumblebee.co.uk/traintastic1

Spaces are limited and booking is essential.

Traintastic is just one of a number of family events taking place in Brightons Village Hall over the October break, and the team are looking forward to welcoming the local community to more events throughout October and beyond.

Among the events planned for the holidays are a Princess party on October 20 and a family film showing of Paddington on October 25.

Looking ahead, other events planned for the village hall in amongst its busy programme of regular classes and meetings include a Christmas craft fayre on November 16 and a family festive film night on December 13. For more information on upcoming events visit the Brightons Village Hall Facebook page or email [email protected]