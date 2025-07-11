Sustainable Thinking Scotland held its Summer Social on Saturday in its walled garden on Kinneil Estate.

Guests enjoyed a free community meal, including pasta, nachos, crisps, biscuits, hot and cold refreshments and a barbecue serving hot dogs.

Danielle Aitken, STS community wellbeing officer, said: “There was something for everyone, with free activities including a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, outdoor games, planting sessions, a scavenger hunt and a visit from Stitch and a Minion.

“Our market stalls were full of life, with a fantastic mix of local organisations and small businesses.

“Community groups set up stalls to raise awareness about the vital services they provide, as well as to fundraise for the important work they do across the area.

“Alongside them, local businesses brought a wonderful variety of handmade goods, crafts, gifts, and treats – showcasing the talent and creativity within our community.

“It was a great opportunity for visitors to learn more, support local causes and shop locally.”

The stall holders included K’s Collection, Tryst Apiaries, D2 The Creative Centre, Hogwatch Dumbarton Hedgehog Rescue, Hellfire MFG, Strathcarron Hospice, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Roots Food Bank and Community Events, The Power Within You, Bo’ness Rugby Club, Clark's Ice Cream Van and STS CIC Biochar.

For STS director Sean Kerr, it was an ideal opportunity to promote the Biochar product made on site.

Danielle added: “We would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone in the community who joined us for the Summer Social. It was truly wonderful to see so many people coming together, laughing, chatting, taking part in activities and enjoying the day with us.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our amazing STS volunteers, who gave their time to help us at the event.

“A massive thank you to CVS Falkirk too – its CMHW funding made the event possible and we are so grateful for the continued support.”