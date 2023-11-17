It’s been a long road to success for Sustainable Thinking Scotland dirtectors Sean Kerr and Steve McQueen.

But after seven years of hard graft, the community interest company they run from Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness is now doing incredibly well.

Not only does STS supply four local foodbanks with the produce it creates, but it also supports a range of volunteers who help maintain the site on a weekly basis.

On October 18, the six-strong team employed at STS celebrated the company’s seventh birthday.

The team at STS continued their seventh birthday celebrations this week with the relaunch of their Pure Biochar.

And this week the celebrations are continuing – with the relaunch of a product which helps to fund all of the hard work the team does.

Sean said: “We are proud to announce that we are extending our Pure Biochar product range, accommodating customers with small house plants all the way up to avid allotment gardeners.

“As well as new updated packaging, our Pure Biochar pricing has been updated to offer our high quality product at the best prices possible.

“An extra small bag, 0.2 litre, is just £3 – it can be mixed with up to 10 litres of soil or compost and is perfect for houseplants.

Sean was able to show King Charles how they make the product on site.

“The small, 0.5 litre, is £5 and can be mixed with 25 litres of soil or compost, while the medium, for one litre, is £10 and can be mixed with 50 litres of soil or compost.

“We also have large 2.5 litres bags for £20 for 125 litres of soil or compost and extra large five litre bags for £40 for 250 litres of soil or compost.

“Our new range is available for sale from our walled garden site in Bo’ness, on our website at sustainablethinking.scot/shop and will also soon be available on Amazon, Instagram and eBay.”

Earlier this year, STS won the Innovation of the Year Award at the Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards for its biochar product.

Made responsibly from maintenance, felling and forestry in Kinneil Woods, it has been shown to improve soil structure, aeration, plant health and crop yield.

Sean added: “Biochar is an incredible product but, more importantly, it helps to fund all the social support work we offer here.”