More than 300 people descended on the walled garden at Kinneil estate on Saturday.

They were there to enjoy Sustainable Thinking Scotland’s annual Bountiful Bo’ness Harvest Event.

Danielle Aitken, STS community wellbeing officer, said: “We were delighted to have over 310 people come along and enjoy the day.

“We had a planting workshop, arts and crafts, outdoor games, table top games, Billie and Pete Scavenger Hunt and an inflatable helicopter bouncy castle.

Sean Kerr was delighted to showcase STS's own products.

“Our community meal, which was always very much enjoyed, included hotdogs on the barbecue, nachos and salad. Sweets and refreshments were also available.”

A host of stall holders also set up shop in the grounds, including STS’s own stall manned by director Sean Kerr, K’s Collection, FDAMH, Falkirk Food Friends, Rainbow Muslim Coalition, Celtic Sauna’s, Eagle Therapies, Tryst Apiaries, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, The Wild Nettle Co, Just Baked, Shining Goddess, Cartel Signature Meals, Kim’s Creations and Megan McGregor.

Danielle added: “We truly enjoy hosting these events for the community, providing everyone with the opportunity to come together for a fun-filled day.

“It was wonderful to meet and chat with everyone and share what we do here at Sustainable Thinking Scotland.

Celtic Sauna’s was a wee treat for those who were feeling the chill!

“We want to thank everyone who joined us for the event and we hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.

“We would also like to thank all of our amazing stall holders for showcasing their fantastic products.”