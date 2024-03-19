Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bundy family were left devastated last year when Tony Bundy died suddenly, aged only 53.

He became unwell while out shopping with wife Selena on June 25 and hours later suffered a massive stroke in A&E at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but he never regained consciousness and died four days later.

His family say they have received lots of support form the Stroke Association and now they are fundraising for the charity.

Tony Bundy with with Selena. Pic: Contributed

Their sparkling afternoon tea will be held at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, June 2 from 2.30pm with all money raised going to the charity.

Tony and his family were well-known in the Falkirk area. He and wife Selena raised their family in Grangemouth – son James is a councillor in Falkirk and daughter Anthea was a world champion highland dancer. They also had Selena’s two children from a previous marriage, Christine and Douglas.

The couple had only recently moved to Tullibody where Tony was running his new consultancy business after a career in the housing industry, latterly as the commercial manager for Persimmon Homes.

Inviting people to join them for the tea, Selena Bundy said: ““My family and I are hosting this sparkling afternoon tea in memory of my husband, Tony. June marks Tony’s birthday and the first anniversary of his passing away.

"To mark his memory, we aim to raise awareness of stroke, especially the misdiagnosed strokes in Scotland every year.

“When Tony had a stroke, we all knew very little about strokes apart from the FAST acronym. Sadly, this was nowhere near enough in regard to the type of stroke Tony had.

“The Stroke Association are massively under-funded and hopefully this fundraiser will help them in the fantastic work they do. "

She added: “They help people rebuild their lives after a stroke and provide them with the vital support they need. They also fund critical research into stroke, and they campaign tirelessly to help people affected by stroke to receive the best support and care possible to help rebuild their lives.

“In hosting this event, we hope to raise more awareness so people on the street know how to react if someone has any type of stroke, not just those that come under the FAST acronym. I don’t want people to find themselves in our position due to a lack of basic, common-sense knowledge which should be readily available."

Tickets for the event, which includes live entertainment, can be obtained here

A JustGiving page set up by daughter Anthea before she did the Great Scottish Run last year has already raised over £8000 for the Stroke Association.

It is estimated that 15,000 people in Scotland have a stroke each year with three per cent of all adults saying they have experience of stroke.