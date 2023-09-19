Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthea Bundy, who grew up in Grangemouth, is taking part in the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow on October 1 to raise funds to support the work of the Stroke Association.

Her father, Tony, was a fit and healthy 53-year-old. When his fatal stroke occurred, his symptoms were not those typically associated with stroke. By taking part in this run, Anthea is aiming to increase people’s awareness of different symptoms of stroke.

Anthea said: “I loved being around my dad – he was always positive and joyful. His life was cut too short, and me and my family are devastated.

Anthea Bundy will be taking part in the Great Scottish Run next weekend. Pic: Contributed

“I am passionate about increasing awareness of the different symptoms of stroke and believe taking part in the Great Scottish Run is some way towards doing that.

“I know my dad would have been proud to see me undertake this challenge, and even though it’s for charity, I’m sure his competitive side would him have telling me one simple thing as I run: be fast.

“He’ll be in my thoughts as I run.”

Emma Daley, events manager at the Stroke Association said: “We are honoured to have Anthea taking part in this challenge, so soon after her father’s death. The Bundy family has already raised thousands to support our work in Scotland. Anthea’s passion to make things better for those at risk of stroke, is nothing short of impressive. Thank you to Anthea for taking on this challenge, we wish her the very best.”

Anthea Bundy with her dad Tony who died earlier this year after suffering a stroke. Pic: Contributed

Anthea’s dad was out shopping on June 25 this year when he became unwell. He was taken to the A&E department at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and was left to wait in a corridor for five hours before suffering the massive stroke.

He was then rushed to the intensive care unit at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but never regained consciousness and died four days later surrounded by his family.

In the days after his sudden death his family vowed to do all they could to raise awareness that although the FAST test is widely used to test for a stroke, these are not the only symptoms.

The FAST test gives these pointers: Facial weakness – Can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?; Arm weakness – Can the person raise both arms?; Speech problems – Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?; Time to call 999 – if you see any of these signs.

Anthea, 28, said: “When my dad initially took ill, his symptoms included dizziness, an inability to stand, vomiting, and his eyes were struggling to concentrate. With medical professionals focusing on examining my dad’s face and arms, and hearing that his speech was not slurred, they missed the fact that my dad was having a stroke.

"The sole focus on the FAST test by the medical professionals meant that my dad did not get fast treatment, and as a result of that, he is longer with us today.”