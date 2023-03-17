News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
1 hour ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
6 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Strikes called off as Grangemouth tanker drivers secure 26 per cent pay increase

Strike action planned for later this month has now been called off as JW Suckling Transport drivers secured a pay increase of over £11,000 a year.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

Unite the union stated it had helped around a dozen tanker drivers employed by the Grangemouth firm resolve a longstanding pay dispute.

The pay deal is equivalent to a 26 per cent uplift, bringing the annual salaries of Unite members from at least £43,315 to £54,579 per year and also includes improved overtime rates, bonuses, callout payments and allowances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unite industrial officer Lyn Turner, who represents the drivers at Grangemouth, said: “The JW Suckling Transport deal is a fantastic result for Unite’s tanker drivers. It clearly demonstrates the power of being in a union and being a member of Unite.

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner
Unite regional officer Lyn Turner
Unite regional officer Lyn Turner
Most Popular

"We are also pleased to have achieved pay parity for the drivers in Grangemouth with other sites in England delivering the same product.”

The union confirmed strikes due to take place from March 27 have now been cancelled.

GrangemouthUniteEngland