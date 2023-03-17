Strikes called off as Grangemouth tanker drivers secure 26 per cent pay increase

Unite the union stated it had helped around a dozen tanker drivers employed by the Grangemouth firm resolve a longstanding pay dispute.

The pay deal is equivalent to a 26 per cent uplift, bringing the annual salaries of Unite members from at least £43,315 to £54,579 per year and also includes improved overtime rates, bonuses, callout payments and allowances.

Unite industrial officer Lyn Turner, who represents the drivers at Grangemouth, said: “The JW Suckling Transport deal is a fantastic result for Unite’s tanker drivers. It clearly demonstrates the power of being in a union and being a member of Unite.

"We are also pleased to have achieved pay parity for the drivers in Grangemouth with other sites in England delivering the same product.”