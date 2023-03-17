Strikes called off as Grangemouth tanker drivers secure 26 per cent pay increase
Strike action planned for later this month has now been called off as JW Suckling Transport drivers secured a pay increase of over £11,000 a year.
Unite the union stated it had helped around a dozen tanker drivers employed by the Grangemouth firm resolve a longstanding pay dispute.
The pay deal is equivalent to a 26 per cent uplift, bringing the annual salaries of Unite members from at least £43,315 to £54,579 per year and also includes improved overtime rates, bonuses, callout payments and allowances.
Unite industrial officer Lyn Turner, who represents the drivers at Grangemouth, said: “The JW Suckling Transport deal is a fantastic result for Unite’s tanker drivers. It clearly demonstrates the power of being in a union and being a member of Unite.
"We are also pleased to have achieved pay parity for the drivers in Grangemouth with other sites in England delivering the same product.”
The union confirmed strikes due to take place from March 27 have now been cancelled.