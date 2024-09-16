Striding out for the annual Kelpies Canter for Christian Aid
Walkers put their best feet forward for charity at the Helix Park on Saturday.
A small group gathered for the Kelpies Canter – an annual sponsored walk to raise money for Christian Aid.
The family friendly 5km walk around the Helix helped to raise vital cash for the charity, which works to help end poverty in some of the world’s poorest countries.
Representatives from some of the local churches were among those taking part this year.
Christian Aid is a Christian organisation that insists the world can and must be swiftly changed to one where everyone can lead a full life, free from poverty.
