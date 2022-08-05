Strictly Come Dancing: Grangemouth's Kaye Adams takes part in 20th series

The Loose Women star, revealed her involvement during today’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Kaye, who is 59, said she signed up for the dance contest as she wants the last year of her 50s to be “memorable”.

In a statement, she said: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my 50s memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me.”

Kaye Adams will take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

On social media she later posted: “Apologies in advance to my children.”

After the live announcement on TV her fellow panellists were quick to offer advice, with Denise Welch saying: “I did Dancing On Ice and and it’s terrifying but it’s a wonderful experience.”

Kaye confessed she is “absolutely terrified” and admitted she “can’t dance at all”, adding: “Pray for my two left feet!”

As well as Loose Women, she also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland, was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff, and has presented various programmes for STV and the BBC.

Kaye is the daughter of the late haulier Duncan Adams and his wife Cathie, who set up their business in the port town in 1960, raising their daughter and son, Eric, alongside running the successful business.

Other contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 are Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Will Mellor, and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson.

Four new professional dancers will appear in the new series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after double winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming series is the 20th to be produced and will see audiences return to the studio after a two year break due to Covid restrictions.