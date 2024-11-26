Strathcarron Singers trio of Christmas concerts, including Falkirk

It’s beginning to look … and sound a lot like Christmas as the Strathcarron Singers bring their 20th anniversary year to a joyful conclusion with festive performances in Falkirk, Kilsyth and Bridge of Allan.

The choir, under the musical direction of Matthew Brown, are presenting Carols From Near And Far, a new concert created and written by David Brown.

This Sunday in Kilsyth the choir will be joined by the popular Edwin Drood Players and special guests Croy Silver Band with conductor Kenneth Blackwood.

For the Bridge of Allan show on Sunday, December 8, the choir will be joined by the talented Youth and Development Band from Clackmannan District Brass, conducted by Luci Lamb, and the Edwin Drood Players.

The anniversary year will be rounded off when there is another chance to hear the concert at Trinity Church Falkirk on Wednesday, December 18 at 7.30pm, when special guests Broxburn and Livingston Brass Band, conducted by Jim Bone, will join the choir and the Edwin Drood Players for this feast of Christmas songs and music.

Admission to all concerts is free and in the true spirit of Christmas, there will be an opportunity at each event to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.

In the last two decades, the talented choir has handed over more than £174,000 to the hospice.

Last month, ahead of a concert in Larbert Old Church, the choir’s chairperson, Fiona Downs, a former doctor at the hospice, presented the latest cheque for £5000 to new hospice chief executive Mags McCarthy.