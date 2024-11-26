Strathcarron Singers trio of Christmas concerts, including Falkirk

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s beginning to look … and sound a lot like Christmas as the Strathcarron Singers bring their 20th anniversary year to a joyful conclusion with festive performances in Falkirk, Kilsyth and Bridge of Allan.

The choir, under the musical direction of Matthew Brown, are presenting Carols From Near And Far, a new concert created and written by David Brown.

This Sunday in Kilsyth the choir will be joined by the popular Edwin Drood Players and special guests Croy Silver Band with conductor Kenneth Blackwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the Bridge of Allan show on Sunday, December 8, the choir will be joined by the talented Youth and Development Band from Clackmannan District Brass, conducted by Luci Lamb, and the Edwin Drood Players.

Strathcarron Singers presented a cheque to hospice CEO Mags McCarthy, centre, last month. Pic: Michael GillenStrathcarron Singers presented a cheque to hospice CEO Mags McCarthy, centre, last month. Pic: Michael Gillen
Strathcarron Singers presented a cheque to hospice CEO Mags McCarthy, centre, last month. Pic: Michael Gillen

The anniversary year will be rounded off when there is another chance to hear the concert at Trinity Church Falkirk on Wednesday, December 18 at 7.30pm, when special guests Broxburn and Livingston Brass Band, conducted by Jim Bone, will join the choir and the Edwin Drood Players for this feast of Christmas songs and music.

Admission to all concerts is free and in the true spirit of Christmas, there will be an opportunity at each event to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.

In the last two decades, the talented choir has handed over more than £174,000 to the hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month, ahead of a concert in Larbert Old Church, the choir’s chairperson, Fiona Downs, a former doctor at the hospice, presented the latest cheque for £5000 to new hospice chief executive Mags McCarthy.

Related topics:FalkirkKilsythMatthew BrownDavid Brown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice