The Strathcarron Singers will be performing on three occasions in December to raise cash for the hospice.

This year the choir will bring joy to the world with a series of festive concerts in Grangemouth, Denny and Bridge of Allan. Each concert is slightly different, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

The performances will take place at Grangemouth Town Hall on Sunday, December 4 (2.30pm); Denny Westpark Church on Friday, December 9 (7.30pm) and Lecropt Church, Bridge of Allan on Wednesday, December 21 (7.30pm).

Under the baton of Matthew Brown, the singers are delighted to present their version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, adapted by David Brown.

Back by popular demand, the choir will be joined by the Broxburn and Livingston Brass Band conduced by Alistair Gibson, and the Edwin Drood Players.

This re-telling of the classic tale, with the inclusion of Christmas songs and music, is an occasion not to be missed.

In ‘A Christmas Carol’ the choir and the Edwin Drood Players will be joined by Clackmannan District Youth Development Band.

Admission is free, however those attending are asked to book their seat in advance.

The Strathcarron Singers have been singing and raising money for the local hospice since 2004 and there will be an opportunity at each event to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.

