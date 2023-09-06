Strathcarron Singers' £5k donation to hospice ahead of new season of concerts
Linda Marshall, formerly a secretary at the hospice and choir secretary since it began in 2004, handed the cheque for £5000 to Marjory Mackay, director of nursing at Strathcarron.
The cheque presentation is one of Linda's last roles as secretary as she has decided to step down from her committee role after 20 years. She will however continue to be a part of the choir and members are grateful for all her years of service.
The donation is just the latest results of the choir’s fundraising efforts. Over the years Strathcarron Singers have raised around £175,000 for the Fankerton hospice. Since starting concerts again after the Covid pandemic, admission to all their events has been free of charge, with the money raised for the hospice being given as donations during the performances.
Preparations are well underway for the choir’s coming season – the 20th anniversary year - and it promises to be busy with concerts. Those planned in the coming months are at Callendar Kirk on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm and Milton of Campsie Church on Sunday, October 1 at 2.30pm. These will be followed by Christmas concerts in Grangemouth, Stirling and Dunblane.
In 2024 a concert is planned for the Dobbie Hall in Larbert in February followed by a Gala 20th Anniversary Concert in The Albert Halls, Stirling on May 12 at 2.30pm when special guests will be The Central Band of The Royal British Legion, Scotland.