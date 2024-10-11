Strathcarron Singers hand over cash to hospice taking total raised in 20 years to £174k-plus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A choir has marked its 20th anniversary with another fundraising concert for Strathcarron Hospice.

The aptly named Strathcarron Singers were set up two decades ago to raise funds for the Fankerton facility – and that they’ve certainly done with £174,000 raised over the years.

And that was before the recent concert in Larbert Old Church.

The choir’s chairperson, Fiona Downs, a former doctor at the hospice, presented the latest cheque for £5000 to new hospice chief executive Mags McCarthy.

Strathcarron Singers present to hospice CEO Mags McCarthy, centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

The concert is one of many events the group has organised across the year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its formation.

Conductor Matthew Brown led the singers with special guests Magnus Holden on cello and Pauline Feltbower on flute.

Fiona said: “We are delighted to be able to present this cheque to Strathcarron to help support the incredible work they do.

“Our group started as seven singers at the first rehearsal and the choir has grown rapidly – today we have around 65 members who enjoy singing for fun. The choir is open to everyone who enjoys singing. Many of the members are associated with the hospice – as current or former staff members, spouses or partners.

"Everyone gives their time freely and to date the choir has given many public performances and we are proud to say this has helped raise around £174,000 and rising for Strathcarron Hospice over the years.”

Ms McCarthy said: “We are very grateful to the Strathcarron Singers for the incredible work that they do supporting and fundraising for the hospice.

“The hospice has to raise £16,637 daily to provide the specialist end of life care and services to individuals and their families across its communities. Our staff build meaningful relationships at the worst times in the lives of the people and their loved ones that they’re caring for, allowing patients to be supported to live well and die well.

“This money will allow us to continue doing our work within the communities we serve.”

Strathcarron provides care and services right across communities in Forth Valley,

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

You can hear the Strathcarron Singers at the following concerts: December 1, Kilsyth Parish Church at 2.30pm, featuring Croy Silver Band; December 8, Bridge of Allan Parish Church at 2.30pm, featuring Clackmannan Development Band; December 14, Carols at the Thistle Centre Stirling; December 18, Trinity Church Falkirk at 7.30pm, featuring the Broxburn Development Band.