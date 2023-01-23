Strathcarron Singers numbered only seven members when it first met in 2005 with the hospice’s first matron, Molly Parsons, one of the co-founders. Since then it has performed all over Forth Valley and continued with its founding ambition of raising much-needed money for the Fankerton hospice.

Now a choir of 45 singers, members met in Denny Westpark Church on Friday to handover another cheque, this time for £800 taking the total raised to the £155,000 mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir is open to everyone who enjoys singing and many of the members are associated with the hospice , including current or former staff members, along with their spouses or partners.

Strathcarron Singers presenting a cheque for £8000 to Strathcarron Hospice taking the total they have raised for the hospice to £155,000 since the choir was formed in 2005.

Picture here are members with choir musical director Matthew Brown; Molly Parsons, who is Strathcarron Singers honorary life president; Claire Kennedy, hospice corporte fundraiser’ and Douglas Skilling, Strathcarron Singers chairman.

Concerts already in the diary for the choir in 2023 are at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert –on Sunday, February 12 at 2.30pm and the annual gala concert in Stirling on Sunday, May 21 at 2.30pm.More details of how to join the choir here

Advertisement Hide Ad