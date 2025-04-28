Strathcarron Hospice unveil new charity shop in Denny

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Strathcarron charity shop has opened in Denny, four months after it was forced to close the premises where it operated for over three decades.

Speaking at launch of the new shop at 1 Davies Row, Mags McCarthy, the hospice CEO, thanked the Denny community for its ongoing support.

She said: “We’re delighted to be reopening in Denny. Excited to be carrying on into our 34th year as your local hospice charity shop, as we now open our doors to this wonderful new premises.

"I would like to personally thank all of our volunteers, as well as Councillor Paul Garner, Michael Matheson MSP and Dennis Canavan for their ongoing support, helping to facilitate this new move for the benefit of Strathcarron and the communities we serve.

The new Denny Strathcarron Hospice shop wasopened by Katie-Lee Stainton, Miss Teen Denny 2025, with invited guests, staff and volunteers looking on, including MSP Michael Matheson, Councillor Paul Garner and former politicians Dennis Canavan. Pic: Michael Gillen

"This is a community who are incredibly passionate about their local hospice, and have been actively working alongside us to ensure there is always charity shop in Denny. Our teams of staff and volunteers have been working hard over the past few months to renovate and fit out the shop, and we hope to see you all donating items and shopping from today onwards. Thank you.”

Strathcarron currently has 13 retail premises across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, which are vital in fundraising for the hospice. By donating and shopping at a Strathcarron charity shop, over the last year the local community has helped raise approximately £500,000 (including Gift Aid) for their local hospice.

With only 33 per cent of its funding is from the government, the hospice needs people to donate, take part in events, buying in the shops and leaving gifts in their wills.

Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP, said, “I am delighted to see the new Strathcarron Hospice charity shop opening today, particularly given the long historical links that Denny has with the hospice. The community want to be able to support their hospice as best they can and having the shop in town again, really enables the community to do that.

" I want to take the opportunity to congratulate everyone who has been involved behind the scenes. I have no doubt the new shop will not only benefit the local community, and the hospice raising important monies, but also it is a much better facility for the volunteers to work in as well.

"Well done to all the team at the hospice and all of the volunteers in getting the shop ready and opened here in Denny again.”

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council depute leader, said: “It’s fantastic to see Strathcarron Hospice charity shop opening the doors to its new home in Denny. Strathcarron has always been a valued part of our town, and I know how important it was – for both the charity and the community – that this presence continued without interruption.

"When the need for a new premises arose, we were keen to ensure that a suitable location was found quickly so Strathcarron could continue its presence in the town. I’m pleased we were able to point them towards a vacant unit right here in the town centre.

"This re-opening is a great example of what can be achieved when the community, local representatives, and charities work together. I’d like to thank everyone involved – especially the volunteers whose efforts make such a difference. I’d encourage everyone to support the shop, whether by donating, volunteering, or shopping, and help Strathcarron continue their vital work across our communities.”

The hospice is also recruiting retail volunteers and more info can be found on its volunteer pages on the Strathcarron Hospice website.