Strathcarron Hospice teams up with Larbert High to launch TikTok channel to spread their message

Hospice bosses have teamed up with high school pupils in a bid to engage with more young people and promote their services, as well as fundraising efforts.

Larbert High pupils have been working with Strathcarron Hospice to create content for its new Tik Tok account in a bid to engage with younger people. Pic: Contributed

As Strathcarron Hospice unveils the launch of its official TikTok channel, staff have revealed that it’s thanks to the efforts of youngsters at Larbert High School that their platform has its initial content. As well as promoting its charity retail shops and advocate sustainability, it is hoped their latest social media outlet will give a greater understanding of the vital services hospices provide within communities.

The hospice has worked in partnership with Larbert High pupils and staff for a number of years and it is hoped even more people from the community will engage through TikTok.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Followers will see behind-the-scenes glimpses into hospice charity retail shops, highlighting unique finds and emphasizing the importance of supporting the cause through sustainable fashion choices.

They will also be invited to participate in challenges, share their stories, and join in spreading positivity and support for individuals and families navigating hospice care.

Fiona Hannah, Strathcarron deputy retail area manager, said: “We recognize the importance of meeting our audience where they are, and TikTok provides an ideal platform to engage with younger demographics in an authentic and meaningful way. The wonderful students of Larbert High School have been instrumental in creating content that resonates with TikTok's audience.

“The benefits of working with the inspiring young people of Larbert High are mutual, as there is strength in gaining new ideas and insight from a generationally diverse team. Their skills, enthusiasm, and creativity on this, and all the other projects they’ve supported us on, have been inspiring.”

Over the years, the charity has worked with dozens of S1-6 pupils and staff from across Art & Design, Community Arts, Hair and Beauty, The Diner, Food and Consumer Technology and Photography, from Fashion Show Extravaganzas were they transform preloved clothing, to upcycling furniture that can be resold.

Brigid Hames, Larbert High teacher, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the longstanding partnership we have with Strathcarron Hospice. Our students have been making these creative, exciting TikTok’s for Strathcarron and having a great time doing it. Every one they develop is linked to a class or theme they are studying, so is incorporated into their day to day.

“The students are also learning so much about what their local hospice does and the impact Strathcarron is making across their local communities. They have been concentrating on their local charity shop on Hallam Road. The content is rich with sustainability, fashion, preloved, upcycling, recycling messages, and how by buying and donating your clothing and other items, it helps to fund Strathcarron Hospice services.”

Meanwhile on another social media platform, X formerly Twitter, the hospice shared a message from someone who had bid for a musical instrument the hospice was selling on ebay and was now playing it – in Japan.

Aneyan posted a video with the message: “It has traveled about 10,000 kilometres … I don't know what kind of person the previous owner is, but I thought about him/her and played this hymn.”

The hospice commented: “The global power and emotion of preloved. Simply beautiful. A pure virtuous cycle … someone loved their cornet, kindly donated it to their local hospice to help fund our services and now it’s being played (exquisitely) and loved again.”With the hospice needing to raise £14,632 every day to fund the cost of specialist end of life and palliative care for inpatients and across people’s homes in the local communities, staff are always looking for ways to engage and raise awareness.